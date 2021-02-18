'Malliswari' Completes 17 Years Of Its Release; Fans Of Katrina Kaif & Venkatesh Celebrate

Katrina Kaif and Venkatesh’s 2004 Telugu film Malliswari has completed 17 years of its release on Thursday, February 18, 2021. Fans of Katrina Kaif and Venkatesh took to Twitter to have a mini celebration about the same. They are celebrating the occasion by sharing posters and movie stills of the hit romantic comedy.

17 years of Malliswari

Celebrating 17 years of romantic comedy, fans have been trending the hashtag "17YearsForMalliswari" on Twitter. One of the fans wrote, "one of my STRESSBUSTERS." Another fan commented, “17 Years of Marvelous Malliswari, one of Queen's the most beautiful character & performance.” Take a look at the netizen’s reactions below.

OMG IT'S #17YearsForMalliswari - One of my all time films, for me it's real debut of Katrina😍 💘 😚@VenkyMama & Katrina fab chemistry, marvelous songs & amazing story = brilliant film-masterpiece!👑🥰💞🥰💖

From bottom of heart THANK YOU for MALLISWARI @SureshProdns 🙏😍🙏 pic.twitter.com/cQuOKiYgn1 — गलेब ❤ Katrina #Sooryavanshi #BuntyAurBabli2 🤩 (@tarahbGlebss) February 18, 2021

Celebrating 17 Years Of Classic Romantic Drama #Malliswari



Top notch performance by #Katrina

as Princess Malliswari,

one of bestest work of her career #17YearsForMalliswari #KatrinaKaif pic.twitter.com/VXvWWoFtHe — SHIVA DUTTA 🌠 (@imshiva17) February 18, 2021

One of the biggest hits of its time! Malliswari completes 17 years! Thanks to the entire cast and crew that made it what is was and to all our well wishers for making it such a success 🎉🙌🏼 #17YearsForMalliswari @VenkyMama @SureshProdns pic.twitter.com/eD4a7rT7O9 — Saketh NaaRappa Venky (@VenkySaketh143) February 18, 2021

17 Years of Marvelous Malliswari ,

one of Queen's the most

beautiful character & performance.#17YearsForMalliswari #KatrinaKaif pic.twitter.com/6PIFnp7KNn — KATRINA clan ✨ (@katrinaclan) February 18, 2021

🤩🤩😍❤❤❤😘😘😘 aah smile ki fidaa avalisinde evaraina #17yearsformalliswari — K Sravanthi😊💞😍 (@KSravan29034454) February 18, 2021

More about Malliswari

Malliswari is a Telugu-language romantic comedy film produced by D.Suresh Babu. The film is directed by K. Vijaya Bhaskar. Malliswari was Katrina Kaif’s debut in Telugu cinema. The actor was reportedly paid Rs 70 lakh for her role in the film and became the highest-paid South Indian actress at the time.

Malliswari’s story revolves around Prasad (Venkatesh) who is a bank employee in Visakhapatnam. He falls in love with Malliswari (Katrina Kaif). Unfortunately, Prasad gets in trouble when Malliswari turns out to be an heiress who is being targeted for murder. The film received positive acclaim from critics. The IMDb rating of Malliswari stands at 7.8 out of 10. The movie was later dubbed in Malayalam as Malliswari: The Princess. In 2018, the film was also dubbed in Hindi as Chand Sa Roshan.

Katrina Kaif's movies

Katrina Kaif has appeared in many Bollywood films. She started her career with the 2003 film Boom and later earned success with films like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? and Namastey London. She also appeared in successful films such as Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Raajneeti, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Ek Tha Tiger, Dhoom 3 and more.

The actor will soon be seen in the upcoming film Sooryavanshi directed by Rohit Shetty. Besides that, she is also playing the lead role in horror-comedy Phone Bhoot.

Venkatesh's movies

Venkatesh made his debut in the 1986 film Kaliyuga Pandavulu. His career spans over 30 years. Some of Venkatesh's best movies are Bobbili Raja, Chanti, Intlo Illalu Vantintlo Priyuralu, Preminchukundam Raa, Suryavamsam, Premante Idera, Raja, Kalisundam Raa and more.

