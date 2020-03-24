Katrina Kaif Shares Workout Tutorial With Her Trainer, Watch Video

Katrina Kaif is one of the fittest celebrities of Bollywood. She regularly shares updates about her workout on her social media. She has always given the credit of her fitness to gruelling workout regimes, a strict diet and a healthy lifestyle.

As the whole world is battling the Coronavirus pandemic, almost everyone is forced to stay at their home to stay safe. Katrina Kaif is one of those celebrities who still manage to workout despite the gyms being shut. The actor recently shared a video on her Instagram in which she is seen doing the workout with her trainer. The workout video is surely giving her fans all the motivation they need to workout despite this global crisis.

Katrina Kaif is strictly following the quarantine and she is also doing her bit to promote social distancing. The actor teamed up with her trainer to workout on the terrace. Katrina Kaif uploaded the video of her workout regime that everyone can follow to exercise even in the lockdown. Her workout regime included squats, lunges, kicks, hip dips and more. She also shared a detailed workout regime in the caption for her fans.

See the video here

Katrina Kaif will be seen next in Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi. The film features Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The film was supposed to hit the screens today on March 24, 2020. The release of the film was put up on hold because of the Coronavirus pandemic. Sooryavanshi was also the first Bollywood film to postpone its release due to the current pandemic. The film marks the entry of Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe.

