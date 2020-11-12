Katrina Kaif Finds 'paradise' In Maldives; Shares Pics From Her Dreamy Vacation

Katrina Kaif is currently in the Maldives for a shoot and the actress is having a gala time there. After spending months at home, the actress recently headed to the Maldives for the shooting of her upcoming project. Giving a sneak peek of her workstation, the Bang Bang actress has been treating us with several pictures and videos from the exotic paradise.

Today, the actress shared a picture of her morning swim wherein she was seen in a swimsuit on a beach in Soneva Fushi, Maldives. She captioned the post by saying that she had found paradise at that place. Katrina looks extremely gorgeous as she sports a natural, make-up free face, and wears her hair down. Katrina Kaif has over 45 million followers on Instagram, and her fans responded to the picture with plenty of love.

Have a look at Katrina Kaif's Instagram post -

Katrina Kaif also shared videos of a beach in Soneva Fushi, and she captioned the story saying that it was such a stunning place and something special was coming up. A few days ago, the 37-year-old actress and model had also shared a photograph of her at the beach to her Instagram page wearing a colourful rainbow swimsuit whilst posing on the beach of Maldives.

The image shows the beautiful blue sea along with white sand in the background. The star captioned the image by saying that it was so amazing to be in the Maldives for her shoot. She also used hashtags such as #lovemyjob #grateful”

On the work front, Katrina Kaif lastly finished filming for the action film Sooryavanshi directed by Rohit Shetty. The film is written by Yunus Sajawal, Farhad Samji, Sanchit Bendre, and Vidhi Ghodgadnkar. It is based on a real story by Rohit Shetty. Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar alongside Katrina Kaif. Sooryavanshi was due to release on March 24 this year, but it had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic in India. She has also stated about her next project Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Kat also has Ali Abbas Zafar’s superhero film in her kitty.

