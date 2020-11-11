Katrina Kaif Stuns In A Blue Outfit As She Gives A Glimpse Of Her Upcoming Project

Ek Tha Tiger actor Katrina Kaif took to Instagram on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, to give a glimpse of her upcoming project from her shoot location,Maldives. Katrina Kaif gave a glimpse of the shooting location set in Soneva Fushi, Maldives, and also posed for the camera showing off her stunning attire.

In the picture, the actor can be seen posing for the camera showing off her back. She can be seen donning a blue top with fur sleeves along with a long blue sequinned skirt. She also opted for a sleek back hairdo. Apart from that, one can also see the crew members maintaining social distancing norms. One can be seen holding the umbrella, one holding the backdrop, and the other capturing the moment. The actor also pinned the location with the post. Check out the post below.

Also read | Katrina Kaif Gives A Sneak Peek Into Her Upcoming Project In Maldives; Watch

The actor has been sharing glimpses of her work life in the Maldives. Earlier to this post, Katrina also shared a glimpse of her upcoming project in the Maldives. In the first video, the actor can be seen giving a short sneak peek of the location and set up. As she's filming, the actor flips the camera to her and poses for the camera with her hairstylist and makeup artist, Daniel Bauer. In the video, the actor can be seen wearing a white top with a plunging neckline. She also completed the look with a middle-parting hairdo, well-done brows, bronze highlighter and subtle lips.

In the second video, the actor can be seen giving another glimpse of the elaborate setup of a yacht in the Maldives. The video also shows the cast and crew working with security and safety measures. One can also notice the picturesque location that shows the sun setting, the coconut trees and all things nice. Take a look at the videos of Katrina Kaif below:

Also read | Katrina Kaif Feels Grateful For Her Profession As She Posts A Stunning Photo From Maldives

Also read | Did You Know One Of Katrina Kaif's Sisters Is A Well Known Mathematician?

Also read | Katrina Kaif And Other Bollywood Actors Who Played Superheroes; Take A Look

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.