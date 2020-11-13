Katrina Kaif Slays In A Stunning Red Attire For A Photoshoot; Fans Praise Her Beauty

Katrina Kaif's Instagram posts lately are filled with pictures from her latest Maldives trip. She shared a glimpse of her look from her latest photoshoot wearing a stunning attire. In her other posts, she also shared glimpses of her time she spent in the beaches. Let’s take a look at Katrina Kaif’s Instagram post and see how her fans loved it.

Katrina Kaif recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of her photoshoot in which she can be seen wearing a mesmerizing red gown, which has been accessorized with a stunning neckpiece and a beautiful bracelet. As she was promoting a designer’s outfit, she was also seen promoting her own make-up brand named Kay Beauty. In the picture, Katrina Kaif can be seen posing outside on a beach with a stunning background. Two of the photographers can be seen capturing her poses. She also added a list of people who were a part of the crew and all other artists who helped her with the hair and makeup.

All her fans couldn’t keep calm and rushed to Katrina Kaif’s Instagram post to laud her for her look in the stunning red dress. One of them addressed Katrina Kaif as ‘Hotrina’. Many of her fans loved her photo so much that they posted lovely compliments on her Instagram. Other fans showed their love by posting heart and fire emojis in the comments. Let’s check out some of the comments by her fans.

Katrina Kaif’s photos

As Katrina Kaif is enjoying her time in the Maldives, she shared a few more posts of her having some quality time. Two of Katrina Kaif’s photos feature her standing along the beachside flaunting her vibrant smile. She can also be seen flaunting her stunning white bikini. Her wet hair after a dip in the sea makes her look much more sizzling. In the caption, she stated that she had finally found paradise. Fans always love Katrina Kaif’s photos and loved this one too. They took to the comments section and called her a mermaid. Many others addressed her as awesome and cute and swamped the comment section with heart-eyed and fire emojis.

