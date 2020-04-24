Katrina Kaif's Pictures With The Awards That She Has Won Over The Years; See Here

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif has carved her own niche in the Bollywood industry. Apart from being an actor, the Ek Tha Tiger actor is also an entrepreneur. Last year, Katrina Kaif at launched her makeup brand, Kay By Katrina and stated that it was a dream come true.

The actor has held a special place in the hearts of the audiences not only for her elegance and fashion sense but also for her screen presence. She has won many awards over the years. Check out some pictures of the actor with the awards that she has won.

Katrina Kaif’s photos

Katrina Kaif recently shared that she won the award for the entrepreneur of the year for her makeup brand Kay Beauty. She wore a white coloured gown and posed with her prestigious trophy. While sharing the picture, Katrina Kaif on her Instagram account thanked the CEO of Nykaa Falguni Nayar and Reena Chhabra for turning her dream come into reality. She also thanked the entire team of Kay beauty as well.,

The Bang Bang actor looked break taking a maroon and skin coloured dress at an award function in 2012. In 2015, the actor won the Zee Cine award for the Female International Icon. She looked stunning as she accepted the award with a bright smile on her face.

In 2019, Katrina Kaif took home the Zee Cine Award for her film Zero. She won an award under the category Best supporting actress. Bollywood film producer Boney Kapoor presented the award to Katrina Kaif. She wore a black coloured printed gown with a halter neckline, she looked stunning as she accepted the award.

#FlashbackFriday#KatrinaKaif receives the Smita Patil Memorial award from Sri Nitin Gadkari for her outstanding contribution to Hindi cinema in 2016!

Source: DD News pic.twitter.com/hY1o5pec4o — ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@Ipost123) April 24, 2020

Katrina Kaif made heads turn as she wore a green coloured traditional attire with a heavy golden coloured design. In 2016, she received the Smita Patil Memorial Award for her outstanding contribution to Hindi cinema. Then union minister of India Nitin Gadkari presented the gorgeous actor with the prestigious award.

