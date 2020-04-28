When Katrina Kaif Wrote Open Letter To Media After Her & Ranbir Kapoor's Ibiza Pics Leaked

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor allegedly dated for nearly six years and then parted ways for the reasons best known to them. The duo's relationship was quite in the limelight and the paps always tried to encapsulate their whereabouts in the media. However, the adorable couple reportedly parted ways in 2016.

In the meantime, fans can never forget when Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor's pictures from their secret vacation in Ibiza, Spain thundered the internet. And little do we know that the Bharat actor was very upset that a segment of the press chose to encroach her personal space. Did you know Kaif wrote an open letter to the media, expressing distress following the incident?

When Katrina Kaif wrote an open letter to media

After Katrina Kaif felt betrayed about the printing of Ranbir Kapoor and her pictures from their vacation on a beach in Ibiza, Spain, she wrote an open letter to the media, which spoke volumes about her agony. Moreover, many fans also supported the actor by writing on social media that sometimes celebs do escape, because most of the times they are bombarded with the public and paps, who keep an eye on their whereabouts.

Katrina Kaif's letter to the press

Katrina's letter, as shared by several reports, read "The pictures were taken while I was on holiday by someone who, in an act of cowardice, has shot without permission and then used the pictures for commercial gain. There is a breed of journalism that preys on celebrities in the worst possible manner crossing all lines of privacy and decency. Running these pictures shows support for this school of journalism. I have a wonderful relationship with the media and have been accessible to the media at all times. There is no reason for this furtive and invasive behaviour."

Both Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor reportedly avoid talking to each other now. The duo teamed up for Anurag Basu's 2017 directorial Jagga Jasoos and kept it quite straight forward during the promotions. Whenever asked about their differences, the two decided to keep shut. However, later, the two stars somehow expressed a pinch of their thoughts about the same during interviews. And now, while Ranbir Kapoor is dating Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, is rumoured to be dating Bhoot actor Vicky Kaushal.

