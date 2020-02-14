Vicky Kaushal Reveals The 'germ' Behind 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship'; Read Details

Vicky Kaushal is currently on an unstoppable success streak, as the actor has a slew of interesting releases lined up in the coming year. The actor is gearing up for the release of his next, Bhoot- Part One: The Haunted Ship and is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. Recently, Vicky Kaushal posted a video on his social media platform, in which the actor revealed the place where he shot for the film. Here are all the details.

The 'germ' behind Bhoot- Part One: The Haunted Ship

Recently, Vicky Kaushal, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, took to his official Twitter handle to share a video in which, the actor reveals the ‘germ’ behind Bhoot- Part One: The Haunted Ship. As seen in the video shared, Vicky Kaushal revealed that Juhu Beach in Mumbai is where the actor shot for Bhoot- Part One: The Haunted Ship. Adding to the same, Vicky Kaushal revealed that MV Wisdom, a cargo ship was stranded at Juhu Beach, which has now become a tourist attraction.

It seems like the makers are leaving no stone unturned for the film’s success, as they have also created a sand artwork at Juhu beach. Introducing the sand artwork located at Juhu Beach, Vicky revealed that the sand artwork will be seen for the next three days and requested fans to share the pictures with the actor. The actor revealed that he will share those pictures on his social media accounts. Take a look at the video shared by the actor:

Going right back to where it all started!



Stop by at the #Juhu beach to find the mysterious (sand) ship called Sea Bird for the next 3 days! Share your pictures/videos with it⚓#Bhoot: Part One #TheHauntedShip in cinemas 21st February.@vickykaushal09 pic.twitter.com/FMhM9x8QVI — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) February 14, 2020

Fans react

Wishing you all the very best...may it be a super duper hit... can't wait to see the movie — Magical Pam (@PamMagical) February 14, 2020

You are releasing Bhoot on Shivaratri ! And Vicky I really hope you didn't ask the Bhoot, How's the Josh !!! 😃😃😄 — Shiva (@ssr99) February 14, 2020

All about Bhoot part one: The Haunted Ship

Starring Vicky Kaushal and bhumi Pednekar in the leading roles, Bhoot- Part One: The Haunted Ship chronicles the thrilling adventures of a man, who is stuck in a haunted ship. Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, the much-anticipated movie is bankrolled by Dharma Productions. Take a look at the film's trailer:

(Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram)

