Katrina Kaif Shares Adorable 'Eid Mubarak' Wishes For Those Celebrating It

It’s Eid today, and wishes are pouring in from a lot of Bollywood celebrities. Some celebs posted pictures while some penned down sweet messages to wish everyone celebrating the festival. And among the many celebs, actor Katrina Kaif recently shared an adorable picture of herself wishing fans on this auspicious day.

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram handle to wish her fans with an adorable post. In the picture, Katrina Kaif can be seen sporting a white floral embroidered salwar and a dupatta tied around her head. The actor looks pretty as she opted the simple outfit with no makeup and hair tied in a low ponytail.

The actor also posted the picture writing, “Eid Mubarak” with few emojis. Check out the post below.

Seeing this sweet wish from Katrina Kaif, fans also went on to wish the actor back by writing in the comment section. Fans also went on to show love to her post as it got several likes. Check out a few comments below.

Apart from Katrina Kaif, several other Bollywood celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and many more have extended their heartfelt wishes to their fans and people celebrating this auspicious day. Check out a few wishes below.

Katrina Kaif always ensures to keep in touch with her fans through her social media handle. She also makes sure that on every big and small occasion she does not forget to wish them and today has been the same. Off late, the actor has been giving glimpses of how she is living during the lockdown. The actor has been indulging in household chores, working out, cooking and many more.

On the work front

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat alongside Salman Khan. The film was lauded by fans and moviegoers for the storyline and acting skills. She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar. The film, Sooryavanshi, also stars Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in a cameo.

