Vicky Kaushal And Rumoured Girlfriend Katrina Kaif Have A 'Bhoot' Connection?

Rumours of Vicky Kaushal being in a relationship with actor Katrina Kaif’s have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. The two Bollywood actors have not made any official statement about it, but the rumour mill continues to churn speculations. The two have made public appearances together which only fuelled the fire. Recently, it came to light that the actors have a special ‘Bhoot’ connection as well.

As popularly known, Vicky Kaushal was last seen the first installment of the horror series, Bhoot: The Haunted Ship. The film failed to woo the audience at the Box Office and reports suggest that it could not attract an audience after a week of its release. Now, recent reports in the media suggest that the word Bhoot will reappear in Katrina Kaif’s next film. She will be seen essaying the lead role in a film titled Telephone Bhoot. This film also stars Gully Boy fame actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhadak fame actor Ishaan Khatter. Katrina Kaif’s film is a thriller, the release and trailer launch dates of which are yet to be declared.

Fans speculate that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s alleged relationship started when the former met her at an award show. In the same show, he had a funny re-enactment of Salman Khan’s popular song Mujhe Shaadi Karogi. He dedicated this song to Katrina Kaif. Furthermore, Katrina Kaif has attended Vicky Kaushal’s film premiere of Bhoot. The paparazzi have snapped Vicky’s coming out Katrina Kaif’s house. When asked about it, they had said that they are good friends and like to spend time together.

Here are some pictures and videos of the two together

