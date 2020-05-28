Salman Khan And His Family Lend A Helping Hand For Those In Need Amid Lockdown

Salman Khan is one of the biggest Bollywood celebrities and has a number of blockbuster movies to his name. The actor, besides being one of the influential stars, is also one of the most charitable stars. Amid the lockdown, Salman Khan has used his charisma to influence people to help those around them. Here is a recap of all the things Salman Khan has done to help people during this period of lockdown.

Salman Khan and his family have been helping those in need amid the lockdown situation

Salman Khan is currently at his Panvel farmhouse where he is said to be following self-isolation rules. Along with him are his closest friends Jacqueline Fernandes, Iulia Vantur and his nephew Nirvaan, among other family and friends. Not too long ago, the actor was seen distributing cartloads of supplies to farmers and those in Panvel who are finding it difficult to make ends meet. Salman Khan even posted a video of himself interacting with people and stacking the carts with supplies for the people of Panvel who have been severely affected due to the Coronavirus.

According to a news portal, the actor has donated a sizeable number of sanitisers, soaps and many other daily essential items to the needy. Salman Khan did this to ensure that everyone in the vicinity is following safety protocols and tat they are adhering to hygienic methods. Salman also helped transfer food items to help them cope up in this difficult time. Salman Khan, along with Jacqueline and Iulia, and his family were seen in the video lending a hand to carry sacks and stack them in trucks and tractors. Salman, amid all of this, did not forget to thank those who have helped him to deliver the items to the needy. He mentioned a few names who have been helping him.

The actor even thanked Venky’s for supplying food items. Salman Khan made a tweet in which he mentioned the contribution provided by the Venky’s team to help him in his endeavour to help those in need. Salman Khan also went on to ask for a bit more since the actor wanted to reach out to more people in the other areas as well. The actor mentioned that the supplies provided may run out soon hence if the owners deem it possible, they may help him complete his noble task. Besides this, on a lighter note, Salman Khan has gotten in touch with his artistic side and has put out two songs while in lockdown. The most awaited Eid release of Salman Khan was not possible this year due to the on-going situation. Hence Salman released a song on this day and his fans were thrilled to receive this as a surprise.

Thank u Balaji Rao of Venky’s Chicken for the 10,000 eggs and chicken not once but twice for the villagers here in Panvel. Would request kindly let us have the same again for them and for me as well as they hv run out of chicken and eggs and so hv we .... @vencobbchicken — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 25, 2020

