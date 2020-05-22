Katrina Kaif Replaced Priyanka Chopra In 'Tees Maar Khan' & Other Interesting Trivia

Tees Maar Khan is a 2010 heist comedy helmed by Farhan Khan and jointly bankrolled by Shirish Kunder, Twinkle Khanna and Ronnie Screwvala. The movie features Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Akshaye Khanna in pivotal roles. The plot of Tees Maar Khan revolves around the life of a conman.

He becomes a movie producer to trick an entire village for helping him rob a treasure-laden train. Tees Maar Khan was an official remake of Vittorio De Sica’s 1966 Italian movie After the Fox. Listed below is some of the most fascinating trivia about this Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar starrer.

Katrina Kaif’s Tees Maar Khan Trivia

Farhan Khan, in an interview, said that she chose Sanjay Dutt to be the narrator because she wanted the voice of a person who people could recognize even in their sleep.

Popular singer Sonu Nigam sang the title song of Tees Maar Khan in 54 different voices, however, some of them were digitally altered.

While filming the item song Sheila Ki Jawani, Katrina Kaif dresses up in a Michael Jackson outfit which was chosen by Farhan Khan. She said in an interview that she is a big fan of Michael Jackson and that he inspired her to become a dance choreographer.

The two identical detectives shown in Tees Maar Khan are a parody of Thompson and Thomson taken from the Tintin comics.

Priyanka Chopra was the initial choice of the makers for essaying the role of Anya Khan which was played by Katrina Kaif.

Despite Tees Maar Khan was a commercial and critical flop, actor Akshaye Khanna was appreciated for his performance in the film by both fans and critics.

As Tees Maar Khan commercially failed at the box office, it reportedly created a rift between Farah Khan and Akshay Kumar.

Sheila Ki Jawani became one of the most popular dance numbers of Bollywood.

Tees Maar Khan is the first movie to feature Akshay Kumar and Akshaye Khanna together.

Raghu and Rajiv, the twin brothers essayed comedy roles in Tees Maar Khan which was very different from what they do in the reality stunt show Roadies.

Farah Khan named Katrina Kaif’s character after her daughter’s name.

Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder’s triplets appear in the end credit song Happy Ending in Tees Maar Khan.

