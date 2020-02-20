The Debate
Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot' Scares Katrina Kaif, Yami Gautam And Others

Bollywood News

Vicky Kaushal will soon be seen in Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. Read to know what Katrina Kaif, Yami Gautam and other celebs had to say about the film

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
vicky kaushal

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role.The horror-thriller film is helmed by debutant director Bhanu Pratap Singh. Bhumi Pednekar will also appear in the movie playing a pivotal role. An early screening of the movie was hosted by the makers and several celebrities were in attendance. Read to know what they said about the film.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal Says The Makers Are Sensitive To The History In 'Takht'

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship celebs reviews

Actors Yami Gautam, Nushrat Bharucha, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Vicky’s rumoured beau Katrina Kaif attended the screening with others. A few of them shared their experience of the film. Take a look at what they said.

Katrina Kaif's Instagram story
Yami Gautam's Instagram story

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal Shares Haunted 'happy Birthday To You' Teaser From 'Bhoot Part One'

Also Read | 'Bhoot' Inspired By True Events Confirms Vicky Kaushal, Narrates Spine-chilling Account

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship trailer 

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Vs Vicky Kaushal; SMZS To Clash With Bhoot: The Haunted Ship On Feb 21

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is based on a true incident that took place in Mumbai. 

 

 

Published:
