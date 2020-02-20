Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot' Scares Katrina Kaif, Yami Gautam And Others

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role.The horror-thriller film is helmed by debutant director Bhanu Pratap Singh. Bhumi Pednekar will also appear in the movie playing a pivotal role. An early screening of the movie was hosted by the makers and several celebrities were in attendance. Read to know what they said about the film.
Actors Yami Gautam, Nushrat Bharucha, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Vicky’s rumoured beau Katrina Kaif attended the screening with others. A few of them shared their experience of the film. Take a look at what they said.
This is the best Indian horror film I’ve seen !! #BhootTheHauntedShip is scary and cool all rolled into one !! @Bps_91 what a debut sir !! And @vickykaushal09 is unbelievably good (as usual).. the whole team and my girl @bhumipednekar are on fire 🔥 @ShashankKhaitan @karanjohar— Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) February 20, 2020
Saw #Bhoot last night & OH MY GOD, I have screamed out loud in the theater! People around me were screaming! By far the scariest Hindi movie I’ve seen in a while, it really does shake you right out of your chair & make your popcorn fall over the place!— Nushrat Bharucha (@NushratBharucha) February 20, 2020
.@DharmaMovies a brave move turning DARK! Hope you turn into other colours too & set the bar this high for their genres! @vickykaushal09 You’re simply fantastic! @Bps_91 a very well shot movie, amazingly made! Staying true to the horror genre, it really scared the shit out of me!— Nushrat Bharucha (@NushratBharucha) February 20, 2020
Watched #bhootthehauntedship .. guys u must watch it . Hindi mein bole toh phat jaayegi... congratulations @DharmaMovies @karanjohar sir @ShashankKhaitan sir and #bhanupratapsingh . U were amazing @vickykaushal09 . pic.twitter.com/UXL0toUXwl— Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) February 19, 2020
Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is based on a true incident that took place in Mumbai.
