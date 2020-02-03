Priyanka Chopra's Grammys Look Blends Bronze And Glitter Well; Here's How To Recreate It

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently attended the Grammy awards. She became a talk of the town owing to the outfit that she wore at the award function. According to a beauty website online, Priyanka's makeup with the outfit was a great match for the sparkly outfit.

Priyanka's makeup look:

Priyanka wore a white gown with a plunging neckline. The dress was studded with gems and there were long tassels on the sleeves. The train of the dress had grey and peach flower motifs on it.

The makeup of the day was done by Mary Philips, who has been doing Priyanka's makeup for quite some time. There were tones of bronze and sparkle that stood out.

Priyanka's makeup included a fresh, dewy face with neutral lips, defined eyes, and a bronzed glow. Her brows were kept bold yet natural and lashes and eyeliner was used to highlight her gorgeous eyes. Her face looked fresh with strategically-used shimmer, highlighter, and bronzer.

For the highlighter, Priyanka's makeup artist went for a pearly-champagne colour instead of a frosty white highlighter, which matched well with the embellishments on her dress. The choice of shade used for Priyanka's highlighter complimented her skin tone and the colour pallete of the dress. Her bronzer was a tasteful shade darker than her skin tone and swept from the apples of her cheeks to her temples. The shimmer in the bronzer defined her cheekbones and made her face appear chiselled.

The highlight in the makeup becomes an important factor if the outfit is bright and glittery. Priyanka's makeup was strategically done. It highlighted her brow bone and the inner corners of her eyes. This made her eyes appear bigger and complemented her defined eyes. The nude shimmer lipstick allowed the focus of her look to remain on her eyes and the statement dress. A similar look can be achieved with nude or brown-tinted gloss or a nude lipstick with a highlighter or shimmery eyeshadow patted on the centre of the lips.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was last seen in the movie The Sky Is Pink. She starred alongside Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf in the movie. It was directed by Shonali Bose.

Image Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram

