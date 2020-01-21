Ranveer Singh's Loss Is Vicky Kaushal's Gain For Meghna Gulzar's Next Film

Director Meghna Gulzar' directorial work consists of stellar movies like Raazi and recently released Chhapaak. Chhapaak garnered good reviews from the members of the industry including Ranveer Singh. Recently, a news did rounds that the Simmba actor missed a chance of working with Meghna Gulzar.

Ranveer Singh missed a chance to work with Meghna Gulzar

After Chhapaak, Meghna Gulzar is set to make a film on Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. According to a report by a news portal, Ranveer Singh was the first choice of Meghna to play Sam Manekshaw, in his biopic. However, Ranveer kept delaying the script narration, which resulted in the filmmaker opting for her Raazi hero, Vicky Kaushal who said yes to the project in no time.

The report states that Meghna Gulzar had the project scripted and ready. She was keen on Ranveer Singh to play Sam Manekshaw. They met and Ranveer seemed very excited.

But when it came to a narration, Ranveer allegedly did not have time, Therefore, Meghna simply decided to move to the next project, which was on acid attack victim Laxmi Aggarwal titled Chhapaak which released a few days earlier.

After working with Deepika, Meghna was having second thoughts about the casting of the biopic, as per reports. Nevertheless, Vicky Kaushal is now on board to play the lead in the film. The first look of Vicky as the Field Marshal was revealed which garnered audience appreciation.

Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, also known as Sam Bahadur (Sam the Brave) was the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, and the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of field marshal. His military career spanned four decades and five wars, beginning with service in the British Indian Army in World War II. The biopic is slated to release in 2021.

