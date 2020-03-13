Katrina Thanks Akshay For 'constantly Supporting' Her During Initial Days In Bollywood

Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar are all geared up for their upcoming action flick, Sooryavanshi. The Rohit Shetty directorial was set to be released on March 24. However, currently, it has been postponed owing to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Sooryavanshi stars Katrina and Akshay Kumar together on the screen almost after a decade. During the Sooryavanshi's promotional event, Katrina Kaif thanked Akshay Kumar for constantly supporting her in the initial phase of her career. She shared that Akshay Kumar stood in front of her every time she used to give a shot. Katrina Kaif says that the Welcome actor always encouraged her on sets.

Furthermost, Katrina Kaif also revealed that Akshay gave her feedbacks which helped the Bharat actor improve her acting skills. Akshay Kumar was also one of the few actors who believed in her, added Kat. Katrina also opened up about her rapport with Akshay while promoting Sooryavanshi on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar have done several films together. Some of which include Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Namastey London, Welcome, Singh Is Kinng, De Dana Dan and Blue. The Bollywood duo was last seen together in the year 2010 in Tees Maar Khan. Even though the action-comedy flick had a downfall at the box-office, Katrina Kaif's dance number Sheila Ki Jawaani is a hit till date.

About Sooryavanshi

Sooryavanshi is one of the most awaited releases of the year 2020. It is the fourth installment in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. Apart from Akshay Kumar's action stunts, the film also marks a comeback of Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh reprising their characters from Singham and Simmba respectively, which are the previous films of the franchise.

In Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar plays DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad. Katrina Kaif is reportedly playing the role of his wife. The two are reuniting on the big screen after around 10 years. Sooryavanshi was slated to release on March 24, 2020, but has now been postponed until further notice.

