Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif & Others Party Together, Million-dollar Pic Surfaces

Rohini Iyer's house was buzzing last night as many celebrities attended her bash. Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Tahira Kashyap, Nushrat Bharucha, and others were present at the event too. While Priyanka Chopra painted a pretty picture in yellow, Katrina was seen wearing a classic black dress. The bash was also attended by several other celebs, including Huma Qureshi, Nushrat Bharucha, Kriti Sanon, Ekta Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap, among others. Ekta even posted an inside photo from the bash and captioned it, “Dreamgirls n boys with BALA!”

READ: Priyanka Chopra's Fashionable Bag Becomes A Major Talking Point, Netizens Surprised

READ: Priyanka Chopra Is Now The World's Favourite Desi Girl - Here's How

Tahira Kashyap shared a picture on Instagram from the evening on her Instagram story with the caption, “This lovely being! Last night was super fun and you are an amazing host.”Several fans reacted to the photos and showered compliments. One person wrote, “It’s a big-budget picture.” Another one commented, “My favorite frame.”

READ: Priyanka Chopra Shares 'Frozen 2' Experience With 'baby Sister' Parineeti Chopra;see Video

Last night there was also another bash in town and it was thrown by none other than Kartik Aaryan. The birthday bash was attended by celebs in the likes of Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Luv Ranjan, Janhvi Kapoor, Jacky Bhagnani and others. From the pictures that have surfaced on the internet, Kartik can be seen wearing a white striped shirt teamed with black pants and boots. Ananya, on the other hand, opted for a black dress. Janhvi was seen donning a pink tube dress making everyone's heads turn.

On the professional front:

Priyanka Chopra, will be next seen in The White Tiger alongside Rajkummar Rao. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, will be seen in Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar, Nusrat Bharucha is basking the success of Dream Girl, while Aayushmann is gearing up for Shubh Mangal Savdhaan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.