Amitabh Bachchan Shares Shocking Pictures Of Abandoned Hot Spots In Kolkata; See Pics

The recent Coronavirus pandemic has caused a number of people to practice social distancing. Celebrities, along with the rest of the country, have been isolating themselves to stay away from the risk of catching the Coronavirus. A number of celebrities have become socially active because of the Coronavirus pandemic. In the same context, Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a fan tweet that grabbed his attention. The Don star was surprised to see multiple pictures of Kolkata that show the popular spots of the city. Read more to know about Amitabh Bachchan’s Tweet.

this is incredible .. especially for those that have lived and do live in Kolkata .. this is Howrah Bridge, Red Road (?) , the flyover to the Airport .. it is impossible to imagine this sight .. https://t.co/CmUIMzKHk0 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 23, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter post about coronavirus quarantine

Amitabh Bachchan recently retweeted a small post that had pictures of the popular spots of Kolkata. The pictures feature popular spots like Howard bridge and Red Road being completely empty. Even the Bollywood legend is shocked to see an empty Kolkata. He also mentioned in the caption that “it is impossible to imagine” such a thing. He also appreciated the people’s efforts for self-isolation by mentioning that it is incredible to see such cramped up spots being completely empty.

Coronavirus quarantine gets all the celebrities active on social media

Similarly, a number of other celebrities have been sharing snaps and clips on their respective social media accounts. A number of these celebrities have been sharing posts trying to spread awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are some posts related to coronavirus pandemic shared by the popular faces of Bollywood.

