Katrina Kaif's Glam Looks While Promoting Her Beauty Brand

Katrina Kaif launched her beauty brand, Kay Beauty, last year. She has since then shared numerous posts on her own Instagram page sharing her looks that she achieved using Kay Beauty products. Take a look at some of the ultra-glam pics Katrina has shared over the period of time while talking about Kay beauty.

Katrina Kaif's photos showing her ultra-glam avatar

Katrina Kaif donned a stylish yellow body-hugging outfit in this post while she was hinting about her first collab with the popular makeup distributing company. Katrina Kaif donned a bright glossy red lip shade which matched perfectly with her warmed up face makeup.

Katrina sporting a cat-eye look along with smoky eyes

This post has to be one of the best ultra-glam pics that Katrina has ever posted. She sported a perfect contoured face look while highlighting her cat-eye look along with the smoky eyeshadow by using products from her own makeup line. She used the smoky kajal on her lash line and then smudged it out to make the eyes look bigger.

Katrina shows off her perfectly highlighted face

Katrina shared her makeup line's first win as the entrepreneur of the year award by donning a good highlighter on her cheekbones which is simply unmissable.

Katrina Kaif's tanned glam look

Katrina Kaif has donned a messy hair bun while focusing all the attention on her tanned look as well as her cat eyes. She achieved this look by using a mascara and eyeliner.

