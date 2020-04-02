Vicky Kaushal Will Meet His Loved Ones After Lockdown Ends, Fans Wonder If It Is Katrina

Actor Vicky Kaushal recently mentioned on social media, that because of the Coronavirus lockdown, he has found a reason to spend time with his family. The actor also posted a picture with his mother recently. The actor in an interview with a media portal recently revealed the first thing that he wants to do once the lockdown is over.

Here is what Vicky Kaushal will do once the lockdown is over

Vicky Kaushal recently had an interview with a news portal over a video call. On being asked about the first thing that he would want to do once the lockdown period is over. Vicky Kaushal thought for a while and finally said that he would like to meet his team first. Vicky Kaushal also mentioned that he will be taking his car out and meet his loved ones. The interviewer asked him if he has planned to meet anyone in particular hinting at Katrina Kaif. Vicky Kaushal responded by saying 'everyone' in particular.

There have been rumours suggesting that the 'Uri' actor is dating Katrina Kaif. The two of them have been spotted several times attending Bollywood events together. The video has surfaced on the internet and the fans of the actor are wondering if he has planned to meet his rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif. The fans have also commented on the video saying that they wanted Katrina Kaif to be a part of the video.

Recently, Vicky Kaushal did his part by donating ₹1 crore to the PM Cares and Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Vicky Kaushal posted the same on his Instagram account with a note that reads "While I’m blessed enough to be seated with my loved ones in the comforts of my home, there are many who are not as fortunate. In this time of crisis, I humbly pledge to contribute an amount of ₹1 crore to PM-CARES and Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. We are in this together and we’ll win this together. Let us all do our bit for a healthier and stronger future."

