Varun Dhawan Gets Candid As He Flips An Omelette In His After-workout Cooking Session

Varun Dhawan recently shared videos on his Instagram story, telling his fans what he has been up to lately. He shared a video of working out in the gym. He then added another video where he is seen cooking. He can be seen making an omelette with some sliced cheese on top of it. While serving the omelette in a dish, he also mentions how he used to cook back when he was still in university. Varun Dhawan says in the video that he is trying his hand at cooking again after a long time. The actor can be seen wearing a blue vest with a pair of shorts in the story posted. Have a look at the video:

Varun Dhawan’s golden hour post

Varun Dhawan recently uploaded a casual picture on his official Instagram handle. In the picture, the actor can be seen wearing the same blue vest as mentioned above. He can be seen sitting by the window of his house staring out at the sight while light sun rays fall on his body. In the caption for the picture, Varun Dhawan has written how the picture is from the golden hour. Have a look at the picture posted by him here.

Image Courtesy: Varun Dhawan Instagram

