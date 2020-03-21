The Debate
The Debate
Katrina Kaif Shares Advisory Video Amid Self-quarantine, Urges Fans To Stay Indoors

Bollywood News

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif has shared a video through her Instagram account advising her fans to take necessary precautions for COVID-19 in the days to come.

Katrina

Katrina Kaif has shared a video recorded at home through her social media account urging her viewers to follow precautionary measures amid the coronavirus outbreak over the next few days. Dressed in casual attire, the Welcome actor issued an advisory by stating that she hopes everyone is religiously following the self-quarantine advised by the Government and medical authorities.  She captioned the video with the words, "Be safe and take care of one another. Together let's help to stop the spread of this virus. Stay safe everyone 🙏".

"Social distancing and staying at home are two critical steps to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. The next 10 to 15 days are extremely crucial. Please avoid all public places, public transport like trains and buses. We all must do our bit to help fight in this crisis and please follow the instructions issued by the state government. Stay home. Stay safe.(sic)", said Katrina Kaif in the video.

Read | Katrina Kaif loves hilarious 'Go Corona' beats added to her quarantine video by a fan

Coronavirus in India

According to the latest figures available on Saturday, the total number of positive cases of Coronavirus in India has risen to 335. Four deaths have been reported in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Punjab and West Delhi respectively. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.

Read | Katrina Kaif to Janhvi Kapoor - How actors are spending time self-quarantining

Globally, the number of deaths due to coronavirus has crossed an 11,500 with about 2.84 lakh confirmed cases until now. The virus which originated in the city of Wuhan in China has claimed more lives in Italy than in China with the toll nearing 4100. In fact, the virus is on the verge of becoming endemic in Italy.

Read | From Katrina Kaif to Vicky Kaushal, actors draw a workout plan while in self-isolation

Read | Katrina Kaif loves THIS photo that makes Kartik Aaryan miss the 'social embracing days'

 

 

