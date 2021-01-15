Katrina Kaif Shakes A Leg After A 'long Time', Fans Call It 'beautiful'; Watch Here

Katrina Kaif has earned many of her fans because of her dancing skills, apart from the several roles that she has played on screen. She has impressed one and all with the various dance numbers that she had performed on screen and does not shy away from showing off her skills on social media as well. Quite similar to her other posts on Instagram, the actor has posted yet another video of her dance practice, which also had some interesting visuals in the background. Here is a glimpse of her Instagram post.

Katrina Kaif shakes a leg after a “long time”

Katrina Kaif is known to show extreme commitment to her dance rehearsals, which helps her perfecting her moves on screen as well. She is known to keep giving her followers on social media glimpses of her rehearsals every now and then, which is precisely what she has done in her latest post as well.

Wearing a sporty outfit, the actor seemed all pumped up while rehearsing for her new song. While the song hasn’t been revealed in the video, it appears to be fast in pace, as Katrina was seen vigorously performing at her rehearsal.

While the actor looked as agile as ever, an interesting part of the video was the background, which showed a still of Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan, along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, from the song Kajra Re. Katrina wrote in the caption of the post, “And after a longgggggg time - we’re dancing ðŸ’ƒðŸ»ðŸ’ƒðŸ»ðŸ’ƒðŸ»ðŸ¥³”. Her fans did not hesitate to show their excitement either, posting comments with all kinds of praise for the actor. Many sent comments saying that they have missed her dance, and were excited to see her back in action.

Image courtesy: Katrina Kaif's Instagram comments

Katrina Kaif first gained a lot of popularity for her dancing skills for the song Sheila Ki Jawani in the film Tees Maar Khan, which was followed by other performances such as Chikni Chameli and many more. Her talent in dancing was praised by many and she continues to follow suit with her energetic performances. She was last seen doing a cameo in the film Angrezi Medium in the song Kudi Na Nachne De.

