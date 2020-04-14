Throwback Tuesday: When Sonam Kapoor Said Ranbir Kapoor Isn't Sexy Unless He Strips?

Bollywood's star kids Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor dipped their toes in the industry with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya in 2007. Amid the promotion spree, many rumours sparked that the duo was quite close and that there was something brewing between them. Saawariya hit the screens and despite the hype, it tanked at the box office. And with that, the rumours of the two dating also reportedly dissolved. As per reports, during a fun-chat on a show in 2010, Sonam Kapoor took a dig on Ranbir Kapoor and expressed that he is not sexy unless he strips.

When Sonam Kapoor revealed Ranbir Kapoor isn't sexy

Several reports state that the relationship between the duo turned uneasy after their film. In 2010, Sonam Kapoor left no stone unturned in talking about Ranbir during Karan Johar's chat show. When quizzed about the Rockstar actor, Sonam exclaimed that Ranbir Kapoor isn't sexy unless he strips and also that he needs a stylist. Furthermore, The Zoya Factor actor also spoke about Deepika Padukone, and pondered how she stuck with him for so long.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor is the ultimate sass queen in her latest photoshoot picture

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor's Quick And Easy Tips Of Removing Gel Nail Polish At Home

According to reports, Sonam Kapoor then shared that Ranbir is a great friend and she knows him since childhood. But, Sonam expressed that she doesn't know if he could be a great boyfriend. Additionally, the Veere Di Wedding actor stated that Ranbir Kapoor is a family man, with great values and is also very respectful. Not only this, in another episode of a chat show, Sonam Kapoor was also wondering why girls are swooning over Ranbir. As per reports, Sonam K Ahuja stated that he isn't sexy at all and he is a complete mama's boy.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Deeply Thankful As Top US Covid Top-doc Demands China Shut Down 'wet Markets'

After years of ups and downs, the duo collaborated again for Rajkumar Hirani's directorial- Sanju, which reported to be a box office hit, churning stupendous numbers overseas too. Sanju is a biopic on the life of Sanjay Dutt: his film career, jail sentence and habits. Sonam Kapoor's role as Ruby did super well with fans. Whereas, Ranbir as Sanjay Dutt hit the bullseye.

Also Read | ‘Ranveer Singh now enjoys monopoly': Rangoli after user compares him with Ranbir Kapoor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.