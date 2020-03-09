Katrina Kaif Stuns In A White Lehenga At The Ambani Holi Bash

Katrina Kaif is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood. Katrina Kaif is known to be super health-conscious. She promotes staying healthy and fit through her posts on social media. The 39-year-old actor is also an avid fashionista and dresses to impress. Take a look at what attire Katrina Kaif wore to Ambani Holi Bash.

Katrina Kaif rocks a white lehenga at the Ambani Holi bash

Katrina Kaif sets goals when it comes to fashion and style. She knows very well how to make heads turn and leave an impression. Katrina Kaif's outfits are always on point and this time at Ambani Holi bash, she looked like a complete stunner. Take a look at the gorgeous white lehenga that the Bharat actor wore to the Holi bash.

Katrina Kaif looks no less than a diva in this above picture. Katrina Kaif donned an unconventional and stylish lehenga for the Ambani Holi bash. She slayed the white lehenga perfectly with loose hair, flawless beauty and a bright smile for the paparazzi. She paired the white lehenga with white strap shoes.

Katrina Kaif knows how to carry whichever outfit she dons. The Zero actor looked poised and elegant as she arrived at the Ambani's Holi bash. She graced the occasion with multiple other Bollywood celebs who apparently had a great time at the star-studded event.

Katrina Kaif's outfits on her Instagram handle are fashion inspiration for many. She can carry every outfit and dress with equal ease and comfort. Take a look at some of her best lehenga pictures here below.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Sooryavanshi. The film is being helmed by Rohit Shetty and co-stars Akshay Kumar, Gulshan Grover, etc in the lead roles. Katrina Kaif was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat opposite Salman Khan.

