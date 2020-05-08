Times Katrina Kaif Surprised Us With Her Dance Moves In Films

Katrina Kaif is widely regarded as one of the most successful actors in Bollywood. She has also received critical acclaim for her performances in many movies. She is noted for her stunning dance moves and has often garnered attention for her dance moves in various films. Here are some of her most memorable dance numbers from Bollywood movies:

Kaala Chasma

The song is from the movie Baar Baar Dekho which was released in 2016. Kat has rocked the stage with her stunning dance moves. The song has more than 604M views on YouTube.

Kamli

Kamli is the song whren Katrina had taken her unique screen presence and charisma to a different level. It is widely considered to be one of her most memorable dance numbers by her fans. Starring Amir Khan in a lead role, Dhoom 3 went on to become a blockbuster hit. As of today, there are more than 286M viewers who have watched this song on YouTube.

Sheila ki Jawani

This song had broken the internet when it was released in 2010. Sheila Ki Jawani song is played in the movie Tees Maar Khan. Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar star in the film. This is widely considered to be one of the most iconic dance numbers in the history of Bollywood. As of today, there are more than 136M viewers who have watched this song on YouTube.

Mashallah

This song and the performance of Katrina received high praise from critics. She has performed several moves here that are now considered to be among her signature steps. As of today, the song has received more than 89M views on YouTube.

Ishq Shava

This is one of Katrina Kaif's most memorable party numbers. She performs several catchy dance steps in the video. As of today, there are more than 45M viewers who have watched this song on YouTube.

