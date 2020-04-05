Katrina Kaif's Biggest Blockbuster Movies From The Previous Decade

Katrina Kaif has been one of the most prominent stars of the Bollywood cinema. She has been in the film industry since 2003 and has managed to establish herself as one of the highest-paid actors of the industry. Kaif has given the audience a set of extremely entertaining movies. Here are some of Katrina Kaif’s blockbuster movies from the last decade.

Katrina Kaif's movies from the last decade

Singh Is Kinng

The film Singh is Kinng was released in the year 2008 and starred Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar in prominent roles. The film managed to get success all over the world by collecting around ₹1.24 billion through box office collections. The movie was directed by Anees Bazmee and included other popular actors like Neha Dhupia, Ranvir Shorey and Om Puri.

Raajneeti

Raajneeti stars Katrina Kaif as Indu Sarkar who is the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. Raajneeti was a political thriller film co-written, directed and produced by Prakash Jha. The film’s story runs parallel to the Mahabharata where shades of Karna, Krishna, Arjuna, Bhima, Duryodhana, and Draupadi can be seen in the film’s characters.

Welcome

The film Welcome is one of the most popular comedy films given by the Bollywood film industry. The movie stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in prominent roles. Welcome was released in the year 2007 and managed to collect around ₹122 crores through box office collections.

Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani

The film Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani was released in the year 2009 and starred Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in prominent roles. The film is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and it managed to collect around ₹103.21 crores through box office collections. Fans certainly enjoyed Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor’s on-screen chemistry that got a lot of critical acclamation as well.

