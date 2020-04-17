Salman Khan's 'Tiger Zinda Hai' Has Many Interesting Trivia That Fans Should Know

Tiger Zinda Hai, released in the year 2017, is an action-adventure thriller that is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The movie has a stellar cast of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. The movie revolves around a terrorist organisation taking innocent nurses as hostages in a foreign land, while two special agents try to save the day. Let's take a look at the interesting trivia from the movie according to IMDb.

Here's interesting trivia about Tiger Zinda Hai that fans should know

The movie is based on the real-life incident when 46 Indian nurses were held hostages in Iraq in 2014.

The antagonist of the movie, militant messiah Abu Usman (Sajjad Delafrooz) speaks in English for half the movie. Hence, the producers released the original version with English dialogues in major Indian cities & International markets but dubbed his voice in Hindi for the rest of India.

Salman Khan had drawn a portrait of Katrina Kaif on a frozen lake for Dil Diyan Gallan. As mentioned by the director of the movie Ali Abbas Zafar, "The biggest highlight in this song is the unique Katrina Kaif portrait that he has drawn on a frozen lake."

Katrina Kaif had worked with the three Khans consecutively in 2012-13 (Ek Tha Tiger, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Dhoom 3). She again did the same in 2017-18 (Tiger Zinda Hai, Thugs Of Hindostan and Zero). Katrina Kaif had a narrow escape in Morrocco while shooting an action scene.

Tiger Zinda Hai was Salman Khan's second release during Christmas Eve after Dabbang 2 in 2012.

The song Dil Diyan Gallan became the most streamed Bollywood song in 24 hrs by hitting about 1.5 million mark of views after its release

Tiger Zinda Hai was shot in five countries - India, Austria, Morocco, Greece & Abu Dhabi. It's predecessor Ek Tha Tiger was also shot in five countries - India, Turkey, Ireland, Cuba & Thailand.

Watch the trailer of the film here:

