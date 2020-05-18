Katrina Kaif's 'Tiger Zinda Hai' Bloopers With Salman Khan And Other Cast

Katrina Kaif, the most loved and beautiful actor in Bollywood, is considered one of the most prominent of today's time. Katrina Kaif noted works include movies like Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Zero, Singh Is King, Bharat, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bang Bang, Dhoom 3 among others. One of the popular films of Katrina Kaif with Salman Khan is Tiger Zinda Hai which is the sequel to the blockbuster movie 'Ek Tha Tiger.

Also read | Katrina Kaif Reveals Shooting Locations For Salman Khan Starrer 'Bharat'

Tiger Zinda Hai released in the year 2017 and was an action-adventure thriller one. The movie was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The story of the film was written by Ali Abbas Zafar and was reportedly adapted from a story by Neelesh Misra. The movie, Tiger Zinda Hai has a stellar cast of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a terrorist organisation taking innocent nurses as hostages in a foreign land, while two special agents try to save the day.

Also read | Vicky Kaushal's Rumoured Girlfriend Katrina Kaif Wishes Him On His 32nd Birthday

Katrina Kaif's funny bloopers from Tiger Zinda Hai

Some of the funny and hilarious videos of the making of the movie are released out for fans of Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan. Here is one of those making videos of Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan where both the actors can be seen having fun on the set of Tiger Zinda Hai. Tiger Zinda Hai movie included some of the best action scenes which impressed the fans a lot.

In this video, you can witness Katrina Kaif practising for her acting performances in the movie. You can see Katrina Kaif practising gun-shooting, fighting, actions, fitness workouts and much more in this video. She is also seen having fun with Salman Khan, playing cricket, and indulging in fun activities like swimming. The action scenes of the film were directed by the famous Hollywood movie 'X-Man Apocalypse's action scene director. Have a look at this video in which there is a number of bloopers.

Also read | Salman Khan To Start Shooting For 'Tiger Zinda Hai' Sequel After Lockdown?

This video is from the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai where Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan are shooting for the song Swag Se Swagat. They make so many mistakes while shooting for the song and can be seen having a fun time. In one of the scenes where Katrina Kaif is doing her dance step, she accidentally hits Salman Khan with her hand and Salman Khan cries very cutely. Watch this video for some funny bloopers of Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan.

Also read | Salman Khan's 'Tiger Zinda Hai' Has Many Interesting Trivia That Fans Should Know

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.