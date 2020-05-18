Check Out BTS Moments Of Salman Khan Starrer Song 'Awara' From 'Dabangg 3'

Salman Khan, the popular Indian actor, producer, and occasional singer and TV personality, is one of the most loved actors of Bollywood. Besides having a huge fan following, Salman Khan is also a well-thought-of and appreciated actor for his charitable actions. Khan started his career with a supporting role in the movie ‘Biwi Ho to Aisi’ in the year 1988. In the year 1989, Salman Khan played the leading role in the movie ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ which was his debut film. Today, the actor is most popular for his quirky cop role from the Dabangg franchise-

Making of the beautiful song, 'Awara' from Dabangg 3

In the film Dabangg 3, the song Awara is one of the most popular songs among the film's jukebox. Below is a special video which includes the making the song and some beautiful behind the scenes moments, where the cast is involved in the shoot of the song. The song evokes the feeling of first love which is absolutely special. 'Awara', this soulful song from 'Dabangg 3' beautifully summarizes the feeling of first love between the lead pair.

Awara song stars the new-face Saiee Manjrekar and Salman Khan. In the BTS video, Prabhu Deva says that for him the movie is super hit and they also enjoyed a lot while shooting. Watch this video and the making of Awara song to find how this beautiful song was put into place with the hard work of different departments.

Dabangg 3 movie released recently in the Indian theatres on December 20, 2019. In this movie, Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Sudeep are in the lead roles. The director of Dabangg 3 is Prabhudheva, and the film's story is all about an inspector Chulbul Pandey who encounters his enemy from the past. He is depicted in the story as the fearless cop who fights against his rival. This movie is the third part in the series of the hit Dabangg franchise. The movie was a great success and collected an amount of ₹230 crores at the Box Office.

Salman Khan was last seen hosting the reality show, Bigg Boss, which he is doing since 2010. Salman has made many super-hits in his acting career spanning more than thirty years in the film industry. The Bhaijaan of Bollywood has received many awards, which includes the National Film Award as a film producer and two Filmfare Awards for acting. In 2019, Salman Khan’s two movies released which were Bharat and Dabangg 3. Salman Khan’s upcoming projects which are announced are Inshallah, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, and Kick 2. His film that has completed the shooting and waiting for release is Radhe.

