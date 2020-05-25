Katrina Kaif's Must-watch Collaborations With Bollywood Filmmaker Anees Bazmee

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif, who was last seen in the drama movie Bharat, will be next seen in the Rohit Shetty cop action film Sooryavanshi. Many might not know that before doing serious drama movies like Bharat and Raajneeti, Katrina Kaif had successfully marked her entry into Bollywood through comedy movies. Films like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Partner, Welcome were some of the super hit films that she did at the start fo her career. Take a look at some of the films she did in collaboration with director Anees Bazmee. Anees Bazmee had last directed Pagalpanti and will be seen as a director for the upcoming Kartik Aaryan movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Welcome

Welcome was Katrina Kaif's 8th film in Bollywood. It was a romantic comedy film released in the year 2007. The film revolved around the story of a man played by Akshay Kumar who falls in love with the sister of a gangster, who is played by Katrina Kaif. The film was written and directed by Anees Bazmee. Welcome is duly considered one of the iconic comedy films in Bollywood and people still enjoy the film even after many years have passed post its release. Welcome starred actors like Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, and Paresh Rawal, amongst others.

The character of Uday portrayed by Nana Patekar is one of the iconic movie roles Nana has ever done in his Hindi film career. The major fun plot starts when the don takes on the responsibility of getting his sister married into a non-criminal family.

Katrina Kaif in Singh Is Kinng

Katrina Kaif portrayed the role of Sonia Singh in the comedy movie Singh Is Kinng. The Anees Bazmee directed comedy film featured an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, and Om Puri, amongst others. Katrina played the role of a lady who is very much interested to kill the criminals. Akshay Kumar played the role of a simpleton who pledges to bring back a dreaded gangster to his parents. The movie had hilarious comic sequences as well as some iconic songs including Jee Karda, Teri Ore, and the title song Singh Is Kinng.

