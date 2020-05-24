Katrina Kaif made her Bollywood debut with the film Boom in 2004. But she shot to fame with Salman Khan's Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya in the year 2005. The film Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya is one of her more popular works. It features Sushmita Sen and Salman Khan, apart from her, in prominent roles. The film was a success at the box-office and also managed to impress fans. Here are some of the best scenes of Katrina from this romantic-comedy film that you must check out:

Katrina Kaif's best scenes from the film Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya

One of the scenes where Katrina Kaif and Sohail Khan visit a bar is a must-watch scene. The scene has many hilarious dialogues and the comic timing of Katrina will surely make people laugh out loud. The scene also shows the chemistry between Salman Khan and Karina Kaif. Salman tries to flirt with her, but she refuses to go along with him as he is already married.

In the above scene, Dr Samir Malhotra (Salman Khan) falls in love with Sonia (Katrina Kaif). But due to some circumstances, he has unfortunately lied to her that he is already married. Later, when she wants to meet her wife, Samir approaches his dutiful nurse Naina (Sushmita Sen) to play his wife. Naina agrees to the same, but little do they know that this is going to turn out into a comedy of errors.

The scene shows Susmita Sen enjoying her date with Arshad Warsi. Meanwhile, Katrina and Salman also visit the same place and get to know that Susmita is having an affair. However, the situation is created to make Katrina feel bad about Salman's broken marriage. Meanwhile, Arshad Warsi's girlfriend enters the picture and the scene becomes hilarious to watch with an amazing comic timing of him and Katrina Kaif.

Upcoming films of Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif has three upcoming Bollywood projects lined up, among which two of them are slated to release next year. The actor will be seen in the film Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. The movie is helmed by Rohit Shetty and is a new addition to his cop universe, apart from films like Simmba, Singham Returns, and Singham. Later, she will also be seen in Bang Bang Reloaded opposite Shahid Kapoor and in the untitled sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai which is currently in its pre-production stage.

