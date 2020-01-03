Ajay Devgn: When You See Sooryavanshi, You Will Get The Answer About Singham 3

Fans are eagerly waiting to see Ajay Devgn back in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. He will be seen in Akshay Kumar’s upcoming police drama Sooryavanshi. Fans of the Singham star are eagerly waiting for the third installment of Rohit Shetty’s cop series but there have been no official announcements yet. While talking to a major news publishing house the Shivaay star gave out some hints by saying, yes it will happen but currently they are going ahead with Golmaal first. Then maybe after that, they might do Singham 3. He also said that when you see Sooryavanshi, you will get the answer in the film itself. Read more to know about Rohit Shetty's cop drama, Sooryavanshi.

Also Read | Ajay Devgn Shares A Powerful Dialogue Promo From 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', See Video

Also Read | The Big Bull: Abhishek Bachchan Looks Sharp In The First Look From Ajay Devgn Production

Also Read | Ajay Devgn's First Look From 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India' Revealed; See Here



Ajay Devgn in Sooryanshi

Sooryavanshi is going to be another cop drama addition to Rohit Shetty’s films which stars Akshay Kumar as the lead actor. The film is slated to hit theatres on March 27, 2020. So, fans will have to wait for a couple of months to get a hint about Singham 3. Ajay Devgn is currently busy promoting his upcoming period drama, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Ajay has revealed to the media that he has jumped on a project called Unsung Warriors which will feature other similar sons of our nation who have sacrificed so much for their motherland but have been ignored in the pages of history books.

Sooryavanshi will mark the first collaboration of the Khiladi actor and director Rohit Shetty whereas Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar will be sharing screen space after a long time in Sooryavanshi.

Also Read | Ajay Devgn Talks About Sharing Screen Space With Ranveer Singh & Akshay Kumar

Also Read | Anti-CAA Protests: Ajay Devgn Says 'Dabangg 3' Affected, Calls For 'debate, Not Violence'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.