COVID-19: Katrina Kaif's Fitness Class For People Who Are Socially Isolating Themselves

Katrina Kaif recently uploaded videos urging her fans to not give up on their workout routines even though the gyms have been asked to shut down by the government. She can be seen guiding her followers to do certain exercises at home instead of giving up on their fitness. She has also given out a detailed description of the routine to be followed.

Katrina Kaif’s fitness class for her followers

People all around the country have been asked to stay home and avoid crowded places in order to curb the spread of Coronavirus. Katrina Kaif has just the right solution for her followers as she advised them in her recent Instagram post. In the post, Katrina Kaif and her trainer can be seen talking about how people can work out even though the gyms are non-functional at the moment. She can be seen encouraging her fans to take up certain work out routines that can be implemented at home. She can also be seen talking to her trainer about how exercising in such a panic situation will help the people deal with their anxiety and fear as well. In the videos that follow, Katrina Kaif can be seen doing squats, reverse lunges, sit-ups, and push-ups, amongst other exercises. She has also mentioned how long the people must do the exercises along with the video guide. Have a look at the videos put up by the actor here.

Sooryavanshi pushed forward amidst Coronavirus scare

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi has been one of the most anticipated films of 2020. The film has created a buzz for the star cast that includes Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles. The release of the film was pushed ahead infinitely amidst the Coronavirus situation since the government has asked citizens to stay away from large gatherings. Have a look at the note put up by the team here.

