Katrina Kaif's Floral Avatar Will Make You Want To STEAL HER STYLE!

Katrina Kaif is one of the most popular and highest-paid actors in Bollywood. Kaif has been a part of various blockbusters including New York, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Raajneeti, Ek Tha Tiger, Dhoom 3, Bang Bang!, and more.

Apart from her impeccable performances, Katrina has also established herself as one of the leading fashion icons in Bollywood. The actor stuns her fans with her commendable fashion sense whenever she steps out of her house. Here are the times she rocked some floral outfit looks and you can take fashion inspiration from these looks:

Katrina Kaif's recent Floral attires

Katrina looks like a sunshine in this yellow floral dress. This knee-length floral attire has a deep V-neckline ans she pairs it with a super chic jacket. The Bharat actor opted for a nude makeup look. She completed the look with satement earrings.

Other floral attires of Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif donned a blue floral top and a sequinned trouser of similar colour pallete. Katrina tucked in her shirt and looked uber chic. She completed the look with nude make-up and open hair.

In this mesmerizing ensemble, Katrina is rocking the floral traditional look. She is seen wearing a plain black long-neck full-sleeves blouse and a flared floral lehenga. The lehenga is designed with several flower print and it is paired with a dupatta with a similar design. She completed the ethnic attire with gold choker jewellery.

