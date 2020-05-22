Katrina Kaif's 'Humko Deewana Kar Gaye' Had Bipasha Basu In A Cameo; Read More Facts

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat as Kumud Raina. The actor will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi co-starring Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn. One of the highest-paid actors, Katrina Kaif has delivered several stellar performances throughout her career.

Some of Katrina Kaif's memorable performances were seen in movies like Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya? Namastey London, Partner, Welcome, Race, Singh Is Kinng, Yuvvraaj, New York, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, De Dana Dan, Raajneeti, Tees Maar Khan, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Agneepath, Ek Tha Tiger, Jagga Jasoos, Bharat, and many more. She has managed to bag several awards and accolades throughout her acting career. The actor even has a massive fan base on her Instagram and impresses the audience with her sartorial choices.

Katrina Kaif's performance in Humko Deewana Kar Gaye is widely appreciated. The movie is directed by Raj Kanwar and produced by Raj Kunwar, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar Dua. The movie that got released in the year 2006 features Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, and Anil Kapoor in prominent roles.

The romantic drama has a run time of 152 minutes. Katrina Kaif played the role of Jia A. Yashvardhan and Akshay Kumar portrayed the role of Aditya Malhotra in the movie. All the tracks for the film were composed by Himesh Reshammiya along with Anu Malik. The lyrics for the soundtrack were penned by Sameer. With all that said now, here are some of the most interesting trivia about the movie:

Katrina Kaif's Humko Deewana Kar Gaye: Interesting trivia

The movie marked the very first collaboration of Katrina Kaif with superstar Akshay Kumar.

Initially, Salman Khan was considered to essay the role of Karan Oberoi but later Anil Kapoor was cast to essay the role.

Katrina Kaif's voice in the movie for her character Jia Yashvardhan is dubbed by a professional dubbing artist.

Bipasha Basu was disappointed as she has made a cameo appearance in the movie and still she was advertised in several trailers. The actor was sad due to the fact that the advertisements made her appear like she was playing a lead role when she had only to make a cameo appearance.

Lara Dutta was initially considered to make a special appearance in the movie but was later given to Bipasha Basu.

It was the only movie where Anu Malik and Himesh Reshammiya were music directors as well as singers for the soundtracks in the movie.

