Katrina Kaif's Most Memorable Stunt Scenes In Movies; See Full List

Katrina Kaif is among the most successful, popular actors in Bollywood. She has starred in a wide variety of movies over the years, from different genres. She has also performed a lot of action sequences in many of her movies. Here are some of her most memorable stunts in films. Read on to know more details:

Katrina Kaif’s stunt scenes

Bike scene in Bang Bang

Katrina is a trained dancer. She has performed many action scenes in her recent movies. In the movie Bang Bang, Katrina has performed a bike stunt in which she was seen shooting from the gun sitting across Hrithik Roshan.

Stunt with a Fly Board in Bang Bang

Katrina Kaif, who was seen opposite Hrithik Roshan in Bang Bang, has done quite a few dangerous stunts in the film and it seems that for one such scene, the actress practised for two days before giving it a shot. In the aforementioned sequence, Katrina does a stunt in the sea. Katrina underwent training for two days before pulling off the scene with effortless ease, earning the admiration of the entire cast.

Combat scenes in Tiger Zinda Hai

Katrina's physical strength has been put to use in the right manner by the filmmaker in the movie, Tiger Zinda Hai. She has done many back to back combat action scenes. In the era of body doubling, the actor has seriously taken these stunts. She has practised them several times to execute it perfectly.

The fighting scene in Tiger Zinda Hai

The menacing stunts which Katrina has performed in this movie have received tremendous appreciation from everywhere. Even with very little experience, she managed to pull off the stunts in the movie. She has made her action scene look like she has been doing them for years.

