Katrina Kaif's Most Iconic Scenes From Dhoom 3 You Should Not Miss

Bollywood blockbuster Dhoom 3 is the eleventh highest-grossing movie of all time. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, this action thriller stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan, and Uday Chopra in the lead roles. The movie is a fusion of high-end stunts and action sequences. Undeniably, its catchy tunes are enough to make us rock the dance floor. We have compiled some of Katrina Kaif’s best scenes from Dhoom 3.



1. Katrina's performance in The Great Indian Circus

Chicago’s most popular The Great Indian Circus was vibrant enough to keep your eyes stick to the screen. The stellar performances by the lead actors would vanish all the loopholes. This unique circus showcases Katrina Kaif as Aaliya who would disappear and re-appear with magic tricks. Aamir Khan’s character Samar is also a part of The Great Indian Circus’s stupendous performances.

2. Katrina's dance on Kamli song

Katrina Kaif's flexibility in Dhoom 3 was widely praised. Kamli song displays her dance skills. This peppy number features Katrina’s smooth moves and foot-tapping perfectly on each beat. Furthermore, her tomboy outfits are worth the applause.

Professional Front

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. According to reports, this Rohit Shetty directorial will also feature Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in cameo appearances. It is the fourth installment in Shetty’s Police Universe. Therefore, Ranveer and Ajay will reprise their roles as Simmba Bhalerao and Bajirao Singham respectively. Sooryavanshi is scheduled to theatrically release on March 27, 2020.

