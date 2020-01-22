Katrina Kaif's Most Stunning Sequins Looks That You Must Check Out

Katrina Kaif has been part of several successful films. She stepped into Bollywood with her debut film, Boom and is today one of India's highest-paid actresses.The actress who once struggled with her Hindi today is one of the leading actresses with several movies in her kitty. Katrina Kaif's movies include Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Namastey London, New York, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Raajneeti, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and many more. She has a large fan base on social media. Katrina Kaif is not only known for her performances but also known for her style and fitness. Listed below are some of the Bharat actor's photos in shimmer and sequin outfits.

READ: Katrina Kaif's 2019 All-yellow Looks; Here Are All Her Yellow Outfits From The Year

Katrina Kaif's photos: The actress rocks some great shimmer & sequins outfits

READ:Katrina Kaif Is A Sight To Behold In These Bralette Outfits, See Pictures

Katrina Kaif is seen pulling off some great shimmer and sequins outfits. She not only poses great in these outfits but keeps it chic with bold makeup and jewelry. Katrina Kaif's photos have taken over the internet and her fans constantly try to pull off her looks. Katrina Kaif's outfits showcase glamour along with her quirky hairstyles. The actress surely loves the bling as she puts on some sequin and shimmer element in both Indian and western outfits.

READ:Katrina Kaif Facts: When The Bharat Star Created A Major Buzz With Her Films

READ: Ekta Kapoor Reveals She Had Offered 'Naagin' To Katrina Kaif And Priyanka Chopra

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.