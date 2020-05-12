Katrina Kaif's Perfect Portrait Shots To Take Notes From For Your Next Photoshoot

Katrina Kaif launched her own makeup line some time ago. The actor, who is genuinely shy in real life, seems to shed it all when it comes to facing the camera. Right from the perfect eye makeup to picking the right shade of lipstick to go with her outfit, Katrina Kaif's portrait images are as real as a picture. Take a look at some of Katrina Kaif's perfect portrait shots below.

Katrina Kaif's mesmerising portrait shots

Also Read: Katrina Kaif's Stunning Pictures Under Sun Will Drive Away Your Monday Blues

Also Read: Ranveer Singh To Play The Iconic Character Of 'Shahenshah' In The Remake?

Katrina Kaif likes to keep it simple as seen in many of her pictures. Her style is sober yet elegant and she mainly focuses on getting the makeup right. Her poses are different in every picture and she normally opts for a less accessorised look, letting her makeup and hairdo all the talking. Katrina Kaif has opted for a nude shade of lipstick in most of the pictures that go well with her no-makeup look.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan' Grandchildren Call Ranbir, Alia & Prasoon Pandey 'Gang Gang', Here's Why

Also Read: Virat Kohli Shares A Beautiful Picture With Wife Anushka Sharma & Their Pet Pooch

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif will be seen in the upcoming movie Sooryavanshi. The film also stars actors Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles. Sooryavanshi was initially supposed to release on March 27, 2020, but the release has been pushed ahead due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.