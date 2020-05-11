Katrina Kaif's Instagram Live Gets A Special Comment From Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal

Many celebrities are sharing updates about their current schedule and things that they are doing in the lockdown. Several celebrities are seen indulging in interactive sessions with fans on social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter. Recently, Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif was involved in one such live session on her Instagram. However, it was Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal who caught fans' attention with his comment in the live video.

Among her fans, Katrina Kaif’s live was watched by several celebrities. Indian leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was also watching the live video on Katrina Kaif’s Instagram. During the live interaction, Yuzvendra Chahal commented, “Hi Katrina mam”. A few years back Yuzvendra Chahal had made a surprising revelation about his celebrity crush, Katrina Kaif. He had revealed that he likes Katrina Kaif a lot. He had also said that her smile appeals the most to him. Recently, Yuzvendra Chahal has made such 'cameos' in several live videos of various celebrities and cricketers.

See Yuzvendra Chahal's comment on Katrina Kaif's Instagram live video here

Image Credits: Katrina Kaif's Instagram

A few days ago, Yuzvendra Chahal had dropped one such funny comment on Anushka Sharma’s post. Anushka Sharma had posted a hilarious video of her cricketer husband Virat Kohli. Yuzvendra Chahal had commented on the post and asked Anushka Sharma to suggest her husband Virat Kohli to let him open the game in one of the cricket matches in future.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is all set to feature in Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi. However, the film’s release was postponed because of the current lockdown in India. She will be seen playing Akshay Kumar’s wife in Sooryavanshi. The actor is also one of the most active celebrities on social media.

