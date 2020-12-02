Katrina Kaif Shares Goofy Video Of Herself For All Noobs Out There

As Katrina Kaif considers herself as a not so tech-savvy person, she made a video of all the mistakes she made while working online in any live sessions and managing connectivity issues. Let’s take a look at Katrina Kaif’s Instagram where she shared the video and gave netizens a message on how to deal with such connectivity issues.

Katrina Kaif’s way to handle connectivity issues

Katrina Kaif’s Instagram video began with a word ‘noob’ with its meaning flashing on the screen which meant that a noob is a person who is inexperienced in a certain activity or the use of the internet. In the later part of the video, it showed glimpses of how Katrina Kaif struggled during her live sessions and interviews.

The video depicted her live sessions with several celebrities where she was constantly going out of network right in the middle of sessions. In some of the sessions, Katrina Kaif can be seen trying hard to solve the technical issue and constantly asking the other person whether they could see or hear her.

She also added those goofy moments when she forgot to sign off from her live session and began having a conversation with someone sitting next to her. As she had to deal with such moments, she decided to help out netizens from what she had to face during connectivity issues.

In the caption, she mentioned that this video was for all the not so tech-savvy people and asked whether anyone had spent a great deal of time this year struggling with connectivity issues in their lives. She then mentioned a series of four steps that need to be followed in case anyone faces any kind of internet and connectivity issues. The first step involved turning on one’s WiFi while another step consisted of turning it off. She later asked her fans whether they have a 4G connection, if yes, then they would need to hold a pleasant face while waiting for their guests to join who cannot, which might result in a small panic. The last step mentioned in Katrina Kaif’s Instagram post consisted of the most important one. She asked everyone to make sure they end their live session before having any side conversations.

All her fans loved her quirky video and caption and poured in tons of hearts and kisses on the post. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions on Katrina Kaif’s post.

