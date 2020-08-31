Katrina Kaif Takes Over Social Media With Her Adorable Post On Instagram

A number of celebrities have started using social media to interact and connect with their fans. Popular Bollywood actor, Katrina Kaif has also been a trending topic when it comes to Instagram posts. She recently shared an adorable post on her Instagram that has been getting a lot of attention from her followers. Read more to know about Katrina Kaif’s Instagram picture.

Katrina Kaif's recent Instagram post

Katrina Kaif recently took to her Instagram account to share a picture with a kid. The picture shows the two striking a cute post for the camera. Kaif also captioned her post with, "Sairu and me â¤ï¸from ðŸ‘¶ to ðŸ‘§". A number of her fans have also been commenting on the post. A fan commented, "Woow Katrina mam aap dono saath me kutne acchi lag rahi hai aap hamesha khush rahe good bless you". Well, this post has certainly made her fans extremely happy as she had not posted anything new since the past one week.

Source: Katrina Kaif's Instagram comments

What's Katrina been up to?

Kaif has also shared a BTS video from the shoot of her upcoming film, Phone Bhoot with Ishan Khattar and Sidharth Chaturvedi. Her fans have been extremely excited to see the well-established Bollywood star with two newcomers in the industry. The first look of the film shows Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter all dressed in tuxedos. The three are seen striking a post with a surprised expression on their face that has been getting a lot of attention on social media. This is going to be a very important project for Katrina as she is returning to the big screens after the release of her 2019 film, Bharat. Not only Katrina but also Ishaan and Siddhanth shared the post on their respective social media accounts.

Other than this, Katrina Kaif will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film, Sooryavanshi. This film is going to be another cop drama addition to Rohit Shetty’s directorial list which stars Akshay Kumar as the lead actor. The film is slated to hit theatres in November 2020. So, fans will have to hold on for a couple of months to get a hint about Singham 3. The movie will star Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer, and Vivan Bhatena in prominent roles.

