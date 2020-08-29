THIS Song Of Katrina Kaif Was The Highest Streamed Song Within 24 Hours Of Its Release

Katrina Kaif has been paired opposite Salman Khan in several movies. Their film together, Tiger Zinda Hai, has one song which broke the record of most-streamed Bollywood songs in the first 24 hours of its release, and it is not Swag Se Swagat. Read further to know which song managed to achieve the feat.

Katrina Kaif’s highest streamed song within the first 24 hours of release

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan’s film Tiger Zinda Hai has a romantic track titled, Dil Diyan Gallan. It became the most streamed Bollywood song in the first 24 hours of its release on the internet by hitting 1.5 million streams. The track garnered many praises from the audiences for the chemistry between the two actors and its soothing tone. Dil Diyan Gallan was a much-awaited song since a behind-the-scene photo was released.

The video shows Tiger (Salman Khan) trying to cheer up his wife, Zoya (Katrina Kaif). The two go on a date in an empty street which is filled with candles. Tiger draws a portrait of Zoya’s face over a snow mountain, showcasing his love. The two watch a movie together and go on for a dance.

Dil Diyan Gallan is sung by Atif Aslam and the lyrics are penned down by Irshad Kamil. The music is composed by the popular duo, Vishal and Shekhar. The song features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as they spend quality time with each other. It sums up the two spies' mature love and relationship. Dil Diyan Gallan video song has crossed 640 million views on YouTube with more than 2.5 million likes. The romantic track was filmed in Austria. Check out the love number below.

Reactions on Dil Diyan Gallan Song

Dear @VishalDadlani & @ShekharRavjiani .. just cannot get #DilDiyanGallan out of my head !! Such a beautiful composition ❤️ @Irshad_Kamil such heart touching lyrics .. the song has stuck like glue, lots of love & wishes to you wonderful men. — Aditi Singh Sharma (@ADTSinghSharma) December 15, 2017

#DilDiyanGallan sounds more beautiful when you are in relationship ❤️ either thinking about someone special or listening to this with the person...😍 Still waiting for the song like Dil diyan gallan.. ALL TIME FAVOURITE Romantic song for me..🎧🥰 pic.twitter.com/oKF2Fo8c5c — Mohammed Sohail ♻ (@ItsSohailM) June 3, 2020

#DilDiyanGallan is "Once In A Lifetime Song" which touched my heart and soul though I didn't understand a word❤️



You hit it out of the park @VishalDadlani @itsaadee voice is the icing on the cake 👌



I can't stop listening to it..Thank you for this gem☺️#TZH #TigerZindaHai pic.twitter.com/k6ZJ7xLs5c — 𝑨𝒂𝒌𝒉𝒐𝒏 𝑲𝒊 𝑮𝒖𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒌𝒉𝒊𝒚𝒂𝒏 🌸 (@h_hazra) December 4, 2017

About Tiger Zinda Hai

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif appeared together on-screen after five years in Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). The movie is a sequel of Ek Tha Tiger (2012). Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film garnered positive responses from the audiences and was a blockbuster at the box office. It is Salman’s highest-grossing film in India. The movie also features Paresh Rawal, Angad Bedi, Sajjad Delafrooz, Kumud Mishra, Girish Karnad, Anupriya Goenka, Nawab Shah, Anant Vidhaat Sharma, and others.

