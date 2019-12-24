Harry Styles' New Album Hits Third-biggest Debut Of 2019; Ranks No. 1

Harry Styles’ released his second solo album titled Fine Lines and the opening sales of the album are one of the biggest ones of 2019. It has been reported by a popular website that Harry Styles’ debuted at the top of the Rolling Stone album chart with 510,100 equivalent album units, which is the second-biggest debut week of 2019. According to Harry Styles' record label, around 478,000 album units were sold around which 393,000 of those sales were for the entire album, not just single songs. The sales can be considered as a huge accomplishment for Harry Styles as raking in huge numbers when it comes to full album sales is a rarity in today's times.

Harry Style's new album Fine Lines

It has been reported that many solo artists who break up from a band experience a slump, known as a sophomore slump in their second album. However, that does not seem to be the case for Harry Styles. According to a popular website, Fine Lines has had great sale figures and is the third-biggest debut of 2019. The album falls behind Taylor Swift’s Lover, whose debut week figures were around 867,000, while Post Malone's Hollywood’s Bleeding debut was for 489,000.

Fine Lines hits No. 1 slot

Harry Style's label also told a popular website that his album, Fine Lines has secured the No. 1 slot in many countries like Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, Mexico, the Netherlands, Brazil as well as several Southeast Asian countries. The album is also considered to be better than Harry Styles' first solo album, titled Harry Styles, which was dropped in 2017. Full sales of that album were around 193,000 units, while the sales of Fine Lines since December 13 have been around 230,000 units.

