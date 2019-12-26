Karan Patel's Daughter, Mehr Karan Patel, Makes Her Instagram Debut On Christmas | See Pic

Actor Karan Patel and his wife Ankita Bhargava were blessed with a baby girl on December 14, 2019. Recently, Karan Patel took to Instagram and shared the first picture of his daughter. Read on to know more details about this story.

Karan Patel daughter’s first pic

Karan Patel is one of the most prominent faces in the Indian television industry. Over the years, Karan Patel has starred in several daily soaps. But he rose to prominence when he started playing the lead role in the television series Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Karan Patel became a household name because of his character Raman Bhalla in this television series.

Apart from starring in one of the most viewed television shows, Karan Patel also enjoys a huge social media following. His fans never fail to notice his new social media updates. Recently, Karan Patel and his wife Ankita Bhargava were blessed with a baby girl. Their daughter Mehr was born on December 15, 2019. Karan made an official post about the same on December 20, 2019. He posted a picture where he announced that his wife Ankita gave birth to a baby girl and they have named her Mehr. He then went on to thank his fans and colleagues for all the wishes and blessings.

In order to celebrate Christmas with his fans and well-wishers, Karan Patel took to Instagram and shared a picture with his wife Ankita Bhargava and his daughter Mehr Patel. In the picture, Karan, Ankita, and now Mehr seem to be ready to celebrate Christmas. Mehr is sporting a red outfit to commemorate the occasion. Even Ankita is dressed in red and is sporting a Santa cap, whereas Karan is sporting a simple grey T-shirt.

Karan Patel posted this picture on Instagram on December 25, 2019. He captioned the picture, “MERRY CHRISTMAS #RabDiMehr”. This picture uploaded by Karan Patel is going viral online. His fans and followers of Yeh Hai Mohhabatein are pouring in their wishes for the family in the comment section of the picture. Karan Patel’ss co-star Anita Hassanandani also commented on the picture with a bunch of heart eyes emojis. Check this picture of Karan Patel, Ankita Bhargava, and their daughter Mehr Patel here.

