Katrina Kaif Speaks On Fewer Action-oriented Roles For Women In Bollywood

Katrina Kaif is one of the most sought-after leading ladies of Bollywood. Kaif has starred in multiple action movies like Race, Dhoom 3, Ek Tha Tiger, and Phantom to name a few. Her last full-fledged action film was the sequel of Ek Tha Tiger, titled Tiger Zinda Hai, which released in 2017. Read to find out what Katrina Kaif thinks about fewer action roles being written for women:

Katrina Kaif spoke about fewer action-oriented roles for women in Bollywood

In an interview with a leading daily, the Bharat actor when asked about her take on fewer action roles being written for women, Kaif stated that according to her, it is not just about action-oriented roles, but other factors as well. She thinks all the pieces in the puzzle need to fit in to create a perfect picture. She then added the action sequence that she did in Tiger Zinda Hai is one of the highlights of the film because the director Ali Abbas Zafar designed it in that way. Furthermore, she said that there are many other incredible things in a movie that makes it an overall great experience for the audience.

She also added that what she looks in a film is a great story, and does not wish to be a part of an action movie for the sake of it. Kaif does not look for a film wherein she gets to do action sequences because she thinks she cannot be uni-dimensional. She concluded her statement by saying that she has always looked for roles where she wishes for the audience to come out of the theatres satisfied.

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif was last seen alongside Salman Khan and Disha Patani in Bharat. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and it released in 2019. She will next be seen sharing the screen space with Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Ajay Devgn in the cop-drama titled Sooryavanshi. It is the fourth instalment in Rohit Shetty's cop universe.

