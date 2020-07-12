Katrina Kaif And Deepika Padukone's Social Media PDA Is All About Friendship & Praises

Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone are two established celebrities of Bollywood. The two are pretty active on social media, often sharing about the activities they indulge in, on their accounts respectively. Previously, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone were reportedly distant from each other, but since the past few years, the duo has buried the hatchet and frequently comment on each other's social media posts.

While Deepika Padukone wished good luck to Katrina Kaif, for her upcoming projects, Katrina Kaif has also praised Deepika Padukone on various occasions. Here are times when Katrina Kaif praised Deepika Padukone on social media.

When Katrina Kaif praised Deepika Padukone's mother

Source: Deepika Padukone's Instagram

Deepika Padukone had once shared a picture with her mother. Along with the candid picture, she shared that she was trying to get her mother to smile, but was surprised how natural and pretty she looked in the picture. Katrina Kaif commented on her picture, praising her mother and telling how pretty she was.

When Katrina Kaif loved Deepika's work

Source: Deepika Padukone's Instagram

Another instance during which Katrina Kaif praised Deepika Padukone was on the trailer of her movie Chhappak. Deepika Padukone starred in the film Chhappak, a film based on the life of an acid attack survivor. After she posted the trailer on her Instagram account, Katrina Kaif commented with a heart on her post, portraying that she loved the trailer.

Showering love on her wedding pictures

Source: Deepika Padukone's Instagram

Katrina Kaif also showered Deepika Padukone with love and good wishes when the latter posted her wedding pictures. Deepika Padukone tied the knot with actor Ranveer Singh on November 14, 2020, in a grand celebration. Not only did Katrina Kaif attend their wedding reception, but she also congratulated the couple and showered them with love.

Katrina and Deepika's cute social media banter

Deepika Padukone has been cooking, cleaning, working out and self-pampering herself in quarantine. She shared all of her activities on social media, calling them 'episodes of season 1 in quarantine'. While Katrina Kaif also shared about the things that kept her busy in quarantine, Deepika Padukone shared a video of the latter doing her dishes and blamed her for plagiarism. To this, Katrina Kaif replied that the credit for this activity goes to her househelp.

