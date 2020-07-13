Ranbir Kapoor & Katrina Kaif's BTS Video Of The Song 'Ishq Barse' From 'Raajneeti'; Watch

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's pairing is one of the most popular pairings in Bollywood. The two actors have appeared on screen in a total of 5 movies but have been seen together as a couple in only a few movies. Rajneeti is one such movie that came out in 2010 and moved its audiences.

The story was quite complex and both the actors played strong characters. One iconic song from the movie is Ishq Barse that features both the actors. A Katrina Kaif fansite on YouTube took its fans on a tour of the BTS shots of the song. Take a look:

Making of Ishq Barse - Raajneeti ft Ranbir Kapoor & Katrina Kaif

The video starts with a few random shots of the song and pans to Prakash Jha, the director of the movie, who is explaining details pertaining to the song. He said that the song comes in play when it is a good time for both Katrina and Ranbir's characters and they celebrate. The video then shows shots of the lead dancer Barkha stumbling and more such instances are shown. Fans can see how much effort goes into making a single song.

Throughout the shoot, fans can hear instructions that they need the dancers to have more energy and also clap their hands. Barkha, the actor who is dancing in Ishq Barse, then talks a bit about the song. She talks about how this is her first appearance on the big screen and that she is glad to be a part of the project. She also mentions her love for dancing and says that she is really enjoying the shoot.

Then the video pans to the choreographer who talks about the song. In the next half of the video, fans see Katrina and Ranbir making an entrance. Barkha dances with Ranbir for a minute before he moves on to join Katrina. Then Ranbir talks a bit about the song. He explains how this is the last two days of shooting the movie and they are trying to wrap up the film's shoot.

In one of the last shots, viewers see Katrina dancing and then she starts laughing as she breaks character. This is because Ranbir makes her laugh and she screams I'll kill you, jokingly. The video is 5 minutes long. Take a look at the original song,

Promo Pic Credit: Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif's Instagram

