Katrina Kaif's 'Zero' & Other Unconventional Bollywood Romances That Stirred Fans' Hearts

Bollywood has produced movies of all genres for various types and age-groups of audience. While Hollywood is known to have mastered the art of making beautiful love-stories, Bollywood too has some good and unusual movies based on love and romances. Here are some of Bollywood’s most unusual romance drama movies that are a must-watch-

Cheeni Kum (2007)

Cheeni Kum is an R. Balki directorial. The movie cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Paresh Rawal, and Tabu in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around an egotistical 64-year-old chef and confirmed bachelor, who falls in love with a woman 30 years younger. The two face a hard time as the pairing is not accepted by the girl’s father.

Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi (2012)

Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi is a Bela Segal directorial. The movie stars Boman Irani and Farha Khan in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around Farhad Pastakia who is a salesman. He is a 45-year old Parsi bachelor still living with his overbearing mother and grandmother. Desperate to get him married, Farhad's mother drags him to see women and even to embarrassing Parsi matrimony services.

In the midst of all the daily humdrum, Farhad meets the woman of his dreams: Shirin Fugawala ('Farah Khan'), who drops by his store. Shirin, who works at the Parsi Trust, hits it off with Farhad from the start. Everything seems to be perfect and Farhad gets ready to introduce Shirin to his mother. The ups and downs in Shirin-Farhad's relationship and how the two try to make it work forms the rest of the story.

Barfi (2012)

Anurag Basu’s Barfi is a critically acclaimed and award-winning movie. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Ileana D'Cruz in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around three young people, who learn that love can neither be defined nor contained by society's definition of normal and abnormal.

The Lunchbox (2013)

Ritesh Batra’s The Lunchbox reached the Oscars nominations and received much critical acclamation. The movie stars Irrfan Khan, Nimrat Kaur, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a mistaken delivery in Mumbai's famously efficient lunchbox delivery system, that connects a young housewife to an older man in the dusk of his life as they build a fantasy world together through notes in the lunchbox.

Zero (2018)

Aanand L. Rai’s Zero casts Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around Bauua Singh, a vertically challenged man, who is full of charm and wit, with a pinch of arrogance. Born to a wealthy family and raised in an environment of affluence, he is challenged to broaden his horizon and find purpose in life.

